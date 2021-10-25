We invite you to join our national panel of Blakes public M&A lawyers, along with guest speaker Jason Koskela, Manager of the Office of Mergers & Acquisitions at the Ontario Securities Commission, for our annual program exploring legal developments in Canadian public mergers and acquisitions.



Topics:

Recent MAC cases and "back-door" MACs – a comparison of differing Canadian and U.S. approaches

A review of recent decisions of securities regulators in contested M&A transactions

An update on fairness opinions

A discussion of other recent developments

Blakes Speakers:

Guest Speaker

Jason Koskela, Manager, Office of Mergers & Acquisitions, Ontario Securities Commission

When

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

12 - 1:15 p.m. (EDT)

Webinar



Mandatory Continuing Education



Ontario

This program contains 1 hour and 15 minutes of Substantive content.



Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.



Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.



British Columbia

This program has been accredited for 1.25 CPD Credit Hours with The Law Society of British Columbia.



New York

Blake, Cassels & Graydon (U.S.) LLP has been certified by the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board as an Accredited Provider of continuing legal education (CLE) in the State of New York. This seminar is appropriate for newly admitted and/or experienced attorneys and has been accredited for 1 hour of CLE credits.

