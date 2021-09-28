ARTICLE

Before writing this introduction, I looked back to what I had written in this space for our Q2/20 issue. We were in a particularly challenging time, just beginning to take our collective feet off the deal brakes towards the quarter end.

One year later, how things have changed. We started 2021 with a sprint, and haven't let up. In this most recent quarter, we continued to see record levels of deal activity across a range of sectors. Buyers were willing to initiate the largest of deals across closed borders, and Canada's mid-market deal engine continued to drive M&A activity.

In this issue of Straight Talk, we dive into Q2/21's strong results, with Miller Thomson Partners from our offices in Montreal, Toronto, and Southwestern Ontario providing their insights, supplementing the data with first-hand experiences from their respective group's practice. Our Sector Spotlight feature, an industry-focused discussion with deal makers and advisors, is on pause for the summer, but will resume in our next issue, with a focus on the Cannabis space.

Heading into the fall, pandemic related uncertainties linger. However, given the abundance of dry powder and cash on corporate balance sheets, the friendly credit environment, and the level of activity we continue to see in our practice across Canada, there is every indication that it will be a busy fall.

On a closing note, as always, please don't hesitate to reach out if you'd like to learn more about our advisory expertise in the Canadian mid-market, or to discuss this publication. We are always happy to have a conversation.

