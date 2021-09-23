BLG is pleased to release the latest edition of our Mergers and Acquisitions in Canada guide, a resource that provides a high-level outline of the principal legal considerations pertaining to public company M&A in Canada. The question and answer format is designed to provide answers to some of the most commonly asked questions by potential buyers who are contemplating an M&A transaction.

The summary is based on the law as of June 2021. With the business disruptions caused by the pandemic, the market has had over a year to learn how to do deals in this environment and, for the most part, has had success in doing so. Nevertheless, the limitations the pandemic has imposed on, for example, due diligence, have certainly affected the deal process and made some deals difficult to complete.

