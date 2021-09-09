On September 8, 2021, EBlock Inc., a leader in the automotive auction industry and wholly-owned subsidiary of parent company, E Automotive Inc., announced the acquisition of TradeHelper, a dealer-to-dealer digital auction marketplace, along with its sister company, ESP Auctions, an independent auction located in Montréal.

EBlock provides sellers and buyers with a streamlined platform that combines the energy and immediacy of a physical auction together with the convenience and efficiency of a digital one.

Gowling WLG advised EBlock with respect to these acquisitions with a team that included Gordon Cudney (client relationship); Rafal Wrzesien, Garrett Hamel, Daniel Scott and Joey Suri (corporate/M&A); Julie Desrochers and Fabienne Racicot (real estate); and Olivier Lamoureux (employment).

