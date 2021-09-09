On September 1, 2021, CAI Capital Partners, a Vancouver-based private equity firm, announced that it had closed an investment in ATS Services Ltd. ("ATS"), a leader in the aviation communication services and meteorological observations industry in Canada.

Headquartered in Ottawa, ATS provides services across 65 sites across Canada. ATS also delivers training courses on the observation and reporting of meteorological conditions and is a distributor of specialized meteorological equipment across North America.

Gowling WLG advised ATS with respect to this investment with a team that included Karen Hennessey and Spencer Ebbert (corporate/M&A), Craig Stehr (employment) and Carole Chouinard (tax), assisted by students-at-law Sunny Yun and Sarah Muboyayi.

