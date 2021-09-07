Canada:
Connect Hearing Acquires Westside Audiology
07 September 2021
Gowling WLG
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On August 31, 2021, Connect Hearing acquired Westside Audiology,
a hearing clinic located in Calgary, Alberta.
Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Connect Hearing is
a wholly owned subsidiary of global hearing leader Sonova, with
more than 150 hearing clinics located across Canada.
Sean Gomes and Stephanie Hayes of Gowling WLG advised Connect
Hearing with respect to this acquisition.
Read the original article on
GowlingWLG.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada
The TaxLetter: The Family Constitution
Minden Gross LLP
In my last Tax Letter article I discussed the wind-up of a family trust and how to ensure that you avoid specific tax traps in doing so.
Can Board Members Remove Another Board Member?
Miller Thomson LLP
"One of our board members has gone rogue – what can we do?" While this is thankfully not a frequent question that we receive, it can be an extremely challenging situation for boards, ...