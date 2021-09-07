On August 31, 2021, Connect Hearing acquired Westside Audiology, a hearing clinic located in Calgary, Alberta.

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Connect Hearing is a wholly owned subsidiary of global hearing leader Sonova, with more than 150 hearing clinics located across Canada.

Sean Gomes and Stephanie Hayes of Gowling WLG advised Connect Hearing with respect to this acquisition.

