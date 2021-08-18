A federal election was called yesterday and Canadians will head to the polls on Monday, September 20, 2021. During the 36-day election period, for profit and non-profit companies and charities need to be aware their everyday marketing, communications, and social media could be "regulated" for illegal election advertising or partisan activity, even if they do not intend to support or oppose a particular party or candidate, or take a position on an issue. Compliance with the Canada Elections Act and the Lobbying Act during an election period requires some due diligence, and McMillan LLP is ready to assist clients with practical solutions for compliance and best practices for avoiding inadvertent illegal activity. For analysis and insight on how the federal election may impact your business or industry, or for strategic advice on navigating the complex world of government relations during an election period, McMillan LLP's public affairs arm, McMillan Vantage Policy Group, is here to help.

