How To Prove Breach Of Good Faith In A Commercial Contract Torkin Manes LLP In 2020, the Supreme Court of Canada reaffirmed that parties to a contract have a duty not to "lie or otherwise knowingly mislead each other about matters directly linked to the performance of the contract"

You Oughta Know: The General Principles Of Contractual Interpretation Apply To Releases Bennett Jones LLP Releases are to be interpreted pursuant to the general principles of contractual interpretation, the Supreme Court of Canada recently held in Corner Brook (City) v Bailey, 2021 SCC 29 [Corner Brook].

Are Written Resolutions Valid If A Director Has A Conflict Of Interest? MLT Aikins LLP Boards of directors in Alberta may find there is a lack of clarity in Alberta's Business Corporations Act (the "ABCA") when it comes to voting on resolutions where a conflict of interest exists.

One Rule To Bind Them All: Supreme Court Provides Guidance On Interpreting Releases Torys LLP A release is a crucial element of dispute resolution, but how courts interpret them has been a source of uncertainty in Canada.

Just Another Contract – SCC Says No Special Rules Apply To Releases CLC (Canadian Litigation Counsel) On July 23, 2021, the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision in Corner Brook (City) v. Bailey, 2021 SCC 29, providing clarity to the manner in which release agreements must be interpreted.