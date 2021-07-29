RegTech Roundup, "Founder Series - Data Sentinel Inc."

Myron spoke with Mark Rowan, Founder and CEO of Data Sentinel Inc., on the latest episode of the Canadian RegTech Association's podcast. In this episode, Myron discussed Data Sentinel's journey of developing and commercializing its trust and compliance platform that helps businesses persistently manage their data privacy, compliance, governance and data quality in real-time.

Listen to the full episode of the Canadian RegTech Association's podcast.

