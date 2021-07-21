Insights and predictions for 2021
This report sets out Lex Mundi member firms' insights and predictions for 2021 in respect of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), including key concerns facing private company M&A practitioners, deal activity by market segment and sector, in their respective jurisdictions.
A few findings include:
- The global pandemic that shook the world in 2020 is still expected to have a material impact in 2021
- The effects of Brexit have begun to sting
- Foreign investment restrictions are gaining traction
- Optimism appears to be the prevailing sentiment among our member firms
