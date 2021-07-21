Insights and predictions for 2021

This report sets out Lex Mundi member firms' insights and predictions for 2021 in respect of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), including key concerns facing private company M&A practitioners, deal activity by market segment and sector, in their respective jurisdictions.

A few findings include:

The global pandemic that shook the world in 2020 is still expected to have a material impact in 2021

The effects of Brexit have begun to sting

Foreign investment restrictions are gaining traction

Optimism appears to be the prevailing sentiment among our member firms

Download report here.

