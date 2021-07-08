Episode 4 features Jeff Mercer, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at David Aplin Group. For many entrepreneurs, attracting and maintaining the right talent especially during the growth phase of their company is often a challenging task. In connection with our AgTech Pitch Competition, we wanted to share some of Jeff's insights on recruitment strategies for both the agricultural industry and more broadly, the technology space. David Aplin Group has been recruiting to fulfill talent demands for businesses across Canada for over 40 years. More information about David Aplin Group can be found at: https://www.aplin.com/

