On June 23, 2021, Peruvian mining company Mines and Metals Trading (Peru) PLC ("MMTP", also commercially known as "Latitude Silver") and Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV: AGX) (OTC PINK: WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company", formerly "Oro X Mining") announced that they had closed their previously announced business combination (the "Transaction"), pursuant to which Silver X acquired all of MMTP's issued ordinary shares in exchange for common shares of Silver X at an exchange ratio of 28.828 Silver X shares for each MMTP share.
As part of the closing of the Transaction, subscription receipts of MMTP Finco Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Latitude Silver, which were issued pursuant to a private placement financing completed on April 16, 2021, each converted into one common share of Finco. In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued 23,649,286 Silver X shares in exchange for the Finco shares and the net proceeds of the financing of $13,209,890 were released to Silver X.
Gowling WLG advised MMTP with respect to the business combination and associated financing with a team that included Ian Mitchell, France Tenaille, Tara Amiri, Raymond Ong and Ethan Chang.
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
