On June 7, 2021, Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, acquired 3D-P, a Canadian company that provides wireless connectivity solutions for surface mining.

3D-P, based in Calgary, Canada, provides reliable wireless connectivity solutions for mining companies within surface mining. A robust wireless network is crucial to enable mining automation, including teleremote and autonomous operations. 3D-P is active in North America, Chile, Peru and Australia. It has about 50 employees and had revenues in 2020 of about USD$12M.

BLG represented Epiroc with a team led by Stefan Timms that included, Nav Dhaliwal, Ivan Boiarski, Steve Suarez, Genevieve Bergeron, Denes Rothschild, Robin Jawanda, Barbora Grochalova and Justine Abtosway.

