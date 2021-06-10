Ontario businesses and non-profits should note that the deadline to file an accessibility compliance report is June 30, 2021. All Ontario businesses and non-profit organizations with 20 or more employees are required to file a compliance report with the provincial government every three years. The purpose of a compliance report is to confirm that the organization has met its current accessibility requirements under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). Organizations that do not comply with this requirement may face audits or enforcement actions, which can include financial penalties.

We encourage you to contact a member of our team if you or your organization has any questions about your AODA compliance obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.