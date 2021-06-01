Special purpose acquisition corporations, or SPACS, have become an increasingly desirable investment vehicle for entering the private market since their introduction in the 1990s. In episode 15 of the Continuity podcast, Blakes lawyers Norbert Knutel and Jill Davis tell us more about SPACs and why they're so popular right now.

I'm very excited about what the future holds for SPACs. Norbert Knutel, Partner in the Capital Markets Group

In this episode:

Description of a SPAC (01:10)

New structures in Canada and the U.S. (01:30)

Why investors and companies prefer SPACs (01:55)

What's behind their popularity (01:50)

Advice for sponsor groups and companies (02:10)

What the future holds for SPACs (01:35)

