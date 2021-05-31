First introduced in the 1990s, special purpose acquisition corporations, or SPACs, have recently gained a strong foothold as an investment vehicle for going public. In this episode of the Continuity podcast, Blakes lawyers Norbert Knutel and Jill Davis tell us more about SPACs and what makes them a hot IPO alternative.
Only have a few minutes? Fast forward to a topic of interest:
- Description of a SPAC (01:10)
- Why investors and companies prefer SPACs (01:55)
- New structures in Canada and the U.S. (01:30)
- What's behind their popularity (01:50)
- Advice for sponsor groups and companies (02:10)
- What the future holds for SPACs (01:35)
Transcript
|
Mathieu:
|
Hi, I'm Mathieu Rompré.
|
Yula:
|
And I'm Yula Economopoulos, and this is the Blakes Continuity podcast.
|
Mathieu:
|
Today, we will be discussing the most popular four-letter acronym on Bay Street and in all the M&A world.
|
Yula:
|
That's right. SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, are quite a trendy topic these days.
|
Mathieu:
|
And to go beyond the trend, we are joined by Norbert Knutel and Jill Davis, lawyers in the Capital Markets group at Blakes.
|
[music]
|
Mathieu:
|
Jill, I understand that SPACs have become a very popular investment vehicle and have raised record amounts in 2020 and into 2021. Can you tell us a little bit more about them?
|
Jill:
|
Of course. So, SPACs are an alternative way for companies to go public and start selling their shares on the public market over the TSX or another stock exchange, and it basically flips the traditional initial public offering on its head. So, normally, when a company would go public, they would do all the preparations with an investment bank to become a public company, and then the investment bank would go out and market their shares, and they would need to go and find investors to buy those shares. With a SPAC, we start with the group of investors. So, the investors come in first and gather up a pool of money, and this is why you'll sometimes hear SPACs called a "blind pool" or a "blank cheque" company. They know they want to invest in a company, but they haven't found it yet. So, they go public with this pool of money, and then they go looking for a company to combine with their publicly listed SPAC, and that's the way that the company becomes a public company.
|
Mathieu:
|
Why do you think investors and companies might prefer SPACs over traditional initial public offerings?
|
Jill:
|
Well, institutional investors really like them because they
invest at the IPO of the SPAC, and they get both shares and
warrants. The shares are redeemable, so at the time of the
qualifying acquisition, or the de-SPACing, if they don't like
the look of the company that they're acquiring, they could
redeem out their investment and get their investment back. But then
they're left with this warrant which trades separately from the
shares, and so they have some additional options there, where they
could trade that and make a little money, or they could hold onto
it, and following the qualifying acquisition, it's exercisable
for shares in the resulting company.
|
Mathieu:
|
Now, are there any new structures that you're seeing in recent deals either in Canada or the U.S.?
|
Jill:
|
Yeah, a lot of the new creative structures we're seeing are
really trying to solve the problem of the de-SPACing process. So,
that's where a lot of the difficulty and risk comes in with a
SPAC. It's pretty straightforward to form it, but getting
through that qualifying acquisition can have challenges. So, if a
number of your investors redeem, you could be left with not as much
capital as you expected to then complete your acquisition.
|
Yula:
|
Norbert, what's changed recently that has made SPACs more popular, including as a vehicle for companies to go public?
|
Norbert:
|
I think the biggest difference in the last 12 to 18 months has
been just the understanding of what a SPAC is and an understanding
of the advantages that a SPAC brings to a table. While maybe a
couple years ago a target as well as the markets might have looked
negatively at a SPAC and a SPAC structure, I think now people
understand that there are specific advantages that targets can take
advantage of and can benefit from while doing a transaction with a
SPAC.
|
Yula:
|
What advice would you give sponsor groups considering a SPAC initial public offering and companies considering going public by way of a SPAC?
|
Norbert:
|
There are specific features on a SPAC structure that need to be
considered in order to make a decision whether a transaction with a
SPAC or a SPAC IPO are the right routes for those groups. And some
of those features that we always take a deeper dive on is, for
example, the redemptions features, dilutions, the permitted
timeline, as well as, in the last probably 12 months, the use of a
pipe, and when you're looking at a transaction, when should
that conversation be had with the different parties involved.
|
Yula:
|
So, looking forward, what do you think the future holds for SPACs in the sector? Are there any risks that investors or others should be aware of?
|
Norbert:
|
I'm very excited about what the future holds for SPACs and
what the sector can do in the next few years. I think the high
quality of teams that have come to the market are just an
indication of the type of transactions that SPACs are going to do
in the next couple of years. As mentioned, the reason why there are
SPACs is to bring high-quality private companies to the capital
markets. And that's what excites us, is the type of businesses,
the type of targets that SPACs are looking at.
|
Mathieu:
|
Norbert and Jill, thank you for sharing these practical and
helpful insights.
|
Yula:
|
Until next time, stay well and stay safe.
For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.
© 2020 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.