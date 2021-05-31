ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Ross Thomas is involved in midmarket lending and discusses what he has been seeing in the Mississauga-Etobicoke (Toronto-area) market, which is home to many industrial and logistics companies, during the pandemic. Transition management and succession planning have continued to be busy.

Sean Flinn joins us to discuss how RWI is used in transactions involving PE firms and how Canada is following the lead of other countries in using it in a wider range of situations.

Please join us - at your convenience - for a new series of podcasts on private equity and midmarket M&A, with a focus on Canada. In these concise 15-minute segments, a wide range of industry participants discuss the deal market trends that they've been seeing. The host and originator of the series is Mario Nigro, M&A partner at Stikeman Elliott in Toronto.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada

Good Governance Part 1: The Meaning And Characteristics Dilitrust Governance has been defined by various institutions using different perspectives.

Does Settlement Privilege Apply When Settling A Dispute With A Public Body? Langlois lawyers, LLP This trend now appears to be coming to an end.

The Defence Of Non Est Factum – When It Will (And Won't) Succeed Pallett Valo LLP A recent decision has highlighted what it takes to succeed in an unfortunate, yet all-too-common scenario: After a party enters into a contract, they fail to live up to their end of the bargain and then allege that they did not ...

How To Plan A Proper Board Meeting Dilitrust For many organizations and companies, board meetings are an integral part of doing business.

Good Governance Part 2: The Benefits Dilitrust Governance as a corporate affair is a controversial topic. The term ‘governance' generally refers to the method or practices used by an organization or country to manage affairs at the highest level.