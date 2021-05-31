Please join us - at your convenience - for a new series of podcasts on private equity and midmarket M&A, with a focus on Canada. In these concise 15-minute segments, a wide range of industry participants discuss the deal market trends that they've been seeing. The host and originator of the series is Mario Nigro, M&A partner at Stikeman Elliott in Toronto.
Episode 1: Evolution of Representation and Warranty Insurance
With Sean Flinn, VP and Co-head, M&A Practice, BFL Canada
Sean Flinn joins us to discuss how RWI is used in transactions involving PE firms and how Canada is following the lead of other countries in using it in a wider range of situations.
Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes)| SoundCloud
Episode 2: Midmarket Lending: A Banker's Perspective
With Ross Thomas, District VP, TD Commercial Banking, Mississauga, Ont.
Ross Thomas is involved in midmarket lending and discusses what he has been seeing in the Mississauga-Etobicoke (Toronto-area) market, which is home to many industrial and logistics companies, during the pandemic. Transition management and succession planning have continued to be busy.
Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud
