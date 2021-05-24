This program is designed to showcase Canadian investment opportunities to Japanese investors. The program consists of six virtual events to be held throughout 2021. Each event will focus on a region in Canada and the corresponding Supercluster from Canada's Innovation Superclusters Initiative. This program is co-hosted by the Japan Society, Invest in Canada, and JETRO Toronto.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba will launch the program on May 26 with the Protein Industries Supercluster where you will hear from local specialists on business trends in the industry. The session will have a technology focus and discuss things such as agri-food enabling technologies, including genomics, processing, and information technology.

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EDT

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT

5:00p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

8:00p.m. – 9:30 p.m. JST

Speakers: Jordan Gaw, Regional Director, Invest in Canada

Bill Greuel, CEO, Protein Industries Canada

Paul Pryce, Managing Director, Japan Trade and Investment Office, Government of Saskatchewan

Marko Trivun, Senior Associate, Torys

Panel discussion and Q&A session moderated by Don Bell, Partner, Torys

Click here to register.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.