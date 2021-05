ARTICLE

Tesla Set To Lose Major Revenue Source That's Been Key To Profits Crowe MacKay LLP The AutoTeam America Buy/Sell Summit & Forum is usually held in conjunction with the annual NADA Convention, this year it was held virtually over four weeks.

Canadian Government Proposes New CBCA Standard For Electing Directors (Updated) Bennett Jones LLP The federal government has introduced proposed regulations that would, among other things, change the director election process for certain corporations established under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Compact Pickups Are Coming Crowe MacKay LLP Compact pickups are poised to make a comeback in the U.S., appealing to Americans who don't need the girth of a large pickup but like the idea of the open-bed in the back that an SUV can't provide.

Canadian Securities Regulators Conduct A "green" Sweep Of ESG Products And Practices Borden Ladner Gervais LLP The Ontario Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission are currently performing desk reviews of registrants identified as participants in ESG investing.

A Look Back At IIROC's Enforcement Activities: Early Resolution Offers, More Sanctions, And More Hearings Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a host of novel issues that have had an impact on markets, companies, investors and consumers. Without a doubt, 2020 was a challenging year, and it was also...