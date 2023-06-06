The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) members are providing exemptions from a number of filing requirements which are connected to the switch over to SEDAR+. As the switch over occurs, SEDAR+ will be unavailable from June 9 to at least June 13. In effect, the blanket orders from member regulators will provide an extension to file or deliver documents required to be sent through SEDAR+ during those dates. The documents must be filed or delivered through SEDAR+ no later than 2 business days after the cutover end date, being the earlier of the date on which SEDAR+ becomes available and June 16, 2023. In exceptional circumstances, filers will be permitted to transmit documents through other means during this period. For clarity, the blanket orders do not relieve filers from any applicable requirements to issue a news release or deliver documents to security holders.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.