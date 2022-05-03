ARTICLE

As organizations plan, respond, adapt to and recover from the challenges of COVID-19, multiple stakeholder and community needs and views should be incorporated into the analysis, strategy and decision-making processes. From protecting workers, maintaining operations, ensuring core business function continuity, reviewing relief from unachievable regulatory requirements, to anticipating the next turn of this pandemic, a multi-faceted response is required. Join us as the webinar outlines some of the key considerations for organizations relating to stakeholders and communities in responding to the challenges of COVID-19 while ensuring business continuity.

