The Government of Canada has announced a consultation focused on potential amendments to the Copyright Act in response to the recent rapid development of generative artificial intelligence. According to the Government's consultation paper, there are three major policy issues related to AI as it pertains to copyright. The first issue relates to the use of datasets for machine learning models and the extent to which rightsholders should be compensated for such use; the second relates to whether and with whom copyright should subsist in for AI generated works; and the third relates to liability for content created by AI that infringes copyright. The Government's consultation paper indicates that any amendments to the Copyright Act will attempt to balance innovation and investment in AI while also attempting to support and protect Canadian creative industries.
Those wishing to provide feedback can do so via the Government's online consultation form before December 4th 2023.
