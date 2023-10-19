The focus of both a wave of litigation and emerging regulation, Generative AI continues to evoke fundamental and untested issues of copyright. For businesses exploring opportunities associated with GenAI, and the general counsel teams advising them, such issues can present significant risk.
To tackle the board-level strategic opportunity and threat, legal teams need to get up to speed quickly with this fast-developing new technology.
Join our international panel, and guest speakerFranklin Gravesfrom HCA Healthcare, Inc., as they chart a clear course through this evolving space, providing a current analysis of who actually owns the outputs of GenAI and whether the training, deployment and use of the technology infringes third-party rights.
The discussion will also explore key global developments – including new and varied approaches to text and data mining, and regulatory proposals for disclosure of training datasets– and unpack the primary questions yet to be decided in several high-profile cases. Most importantly, we will share best practices and practical risk mitigation strategies tailored to help organizations deploy GenAI with confidence.
Watch this on-demand webinar to learn more about:
- How to protect works generated or "assisted" by AI from jurisdiction to jurisdiction
- The key disputes over infringement for Generative AI
- The legal status of training AI on copyright materials in key jurisdictions
- Practical steps to train, deploy and use AI responsibly.
