What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your IP.
Laura MacFarlane dispels common copyright myths surrounding copyright ownership, author/creator attribution, partial use of a copyrighted work, works in the public domain, and the need for formal copyright registration.
