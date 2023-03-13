ARTICLE

Canada: New Rules Of Practice For Copyright Board Of Canada Proceedings Are Now In Effect

On March 1, 2023, the Copyright Board of Canada published the final version of its Rules of Practice and Procedure in the Canada Gazette.1 The Rules are now in effect as Regulation SOR/2023-24 under the Copyright Act, pursuant to Part VIII.

Although the Copyright Board was established in 1989, it has never adopted formal rules of procedure until now. Instead, it has generally issued an individual Directive on Procedure for each tariff proceeding. In adopting the new Rules, the Board aims to “increase consistency between processes and predictability for parties by providing clear and standardized rules for tariff and arbitration proceedings.”2 The Rules seek to provide parties and the public with reliable directions on how to participate in Board proceedings and an understanding of what to expect when they participate.

The Rules contain new or clarified requirements for Board proceedings in the following key areas:

Filing of Proposed Tariffs: Part 3 of the Rules outlines the information that parties must submit to the Board when filing a proposed tariff or related objection. Among other things, collective societies are required to provide a Notice of Grounds within seven days of filing a tariff proposal, describing the uses covered under the proposed tariff and explaining the basis for the proposed royalty rate. Parties who object to the proposed tariff must provide a Notice of Grounds for Objection, outlining the nature or reasons for their objections. Both requirements are broadly consistent with practice notices issued by the Board in August 2022 and amended in March 2023. 3

Prior to publishing the final version of the Rules, the Board published a set of proposed rules and invited comments from stakeholders, including collective management societies, rightsholders, and representatives of creators and users of copyright. The consultation period, which ended in July 2022, did not result in any significant differences between the proposed and final versions of the Rules. It did, however, lead to some clarified language on various matters including the required contents of an expert witness report, filing requirements in oral hearings, service of documents by email, and the circumstances in which the Board may vary, supplement, or dispense with compliance with the Rules.

On the same day that the final version of the Rules was published, the Board announced that it had updated many of its Practice Notices to bring them in line with the Rules and assist parties in understanding the new requirements set out in the Rules. The Board also issued a new Practice Notice on Submitting Economic Evidence, replacing a previous guidance document.4

Footnotes

1 Copyright Board Rules of Practice and Procedure, SOR/2023-24, Canada Gazette, Part II, Volume 157, Number 5.

2 Copyright Board of Canada, “ Rules of Practice and Procedure.”

3 Copyright Board of Canada, Practice Notice on Filing of Grounds for Proposed Tariff, PN 2022-06, and Practice Notice on Filing of Grounds for Objections, PN 2022-07 (both effective August 5, 2022 and amended March 1, 2023).

4 Copyright Board of Canada, Practice Notice on Submitting Economic Evidence, PN 2023-009 (effective March 1, 2023).

