Amendments to the Copyright Act introduced in the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, which extend the term of copyright in Canada by 20 years from the life of the author plus 50 years to the life of the author plus 70 years, will come into force later this year on 30 December 2022. This extension in copyright term satisfies one of Canada's obligations under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement.

Notably, these amendments will not revive copyright for works already in the public domain (i.e. works where the copyright term has already expired).

For more information, please see Division 16 of Part 5 the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1 and Order in Council 2022-1219.

