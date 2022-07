ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada

Protecting Indigenous Traditional Knowledge Through Trademarks MLT Aikins LLP Indigenous peoples have a wealth of IP, some of which comes in the form of traditional knowledge.

Excess Patent Claim Fees And Canadian Double Patenting – Unintended Consequences? Bereskin & Parr LLP In Canada, a fee is to be paid upon request for examination of a patent application. Currently, there are no excess claim fees, so the same examination fee applies irrespective of the number of pending claims in the application.

Practically Permissible? Canadian Federal Court Adopts New Subject Matter Eligibility Test In The Context Of Computer-Implemented Inventions Gowling WLG For the third time in a little over a decade, the Canadian Federal Court has disagreed with how the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") determines eligibility...

Amendments To The Patent Rules Coming Into Force October 3, 2022 Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP Rules amending the Canadian Patent Rules were recently registered on June 2, 2022. The amendments will largely come into force on October 3, 2022.

The Other Side Of The Teeter Totter—Copyright Advocacy And Reform In 2022 Clark Wilson LLP Writers are readers first. Readers are writers too. Teachers and researchers are both content creators and users. Publishers seek exclusive rights, but also depend...