It may soon be time to budget an additional 20 years to copyright terms in Canada.

Bill C-19, "An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 and other measures" (Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1), had its first reading in Parliament on 28 April 2022. The Bill includes proposed amendments to the Copyright Act extending the term of copyright by 20 years from the life of the author plus 50 years to the life of the author plus 70 years. This proposed extension in copyright term would satisfy Canada's obligations under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement.

As of 4 May 2022, the Bill's second reading is in progress.

See the text of Bill C-19 and track its progress here.

