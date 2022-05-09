Canada:
Copyright Term Extension Is On The Horizon In Canada Under Proposed Amendments To The Copyright Act
09 May 2022
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP
It may soon be time to budget an additional 20 years to
copyright terms in Canada.
Bill C-19, "An Act to implement certain provisions of the
budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 and other
measures" (Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1),
had its first reading in Parliament on 28 April 2022. The Bill
includes proposed amendments to the Copyright
Act extending the term of copyright by 20 years from the
life of the author plus 50 years to the life of the author plus 70
years. This proposed extension in copyright term would satisfy
Canada's obligations under the Canada-US-Mexico
Agreement.
As of 4 May 2022, the Bill's second reading is in
progress.
See the text of Bill C-19 and track its progress here.
