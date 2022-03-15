CIPO Recognizes An AI As Co-Author In A Copyright Registration

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) recently registered a copyright for an artistic work where one of two co-authors is an artificial intelligence (AI) program. This appears to be the first time an AI has been recognized as an author of a copyrighted work by the CIPO. The registration is for an artistic work titled "SURYAST" (Registration No. 1188619) and lists both Ankit Sahni and RAGHAV Artificial Intelligence Painting App as co-authors.

While it is yet to be seen whether an AI can be the sole author in a copyright registration in the CIPO, the "SURYAST" registration is a notable development in the area of AI and intellectual property rights.

Source: IPPractice

To learn more about (and to view) "SURYAST", please see this IP Osgoode blog post.

