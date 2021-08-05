The federal government has launched a consultation on modernizing the Canadian copyright framework to better address Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the 'Internet of Things' (IoT). The consultation paper released by the government makes mention of several points which may have significant impact on the development, use and commercialization of AI by Canadians. Some of these include the use of copyrighted content as inputs for machine learning; the question of whether works produced by, or produced with the assistance of, AI will have copyright protection, and who will be considered the owner and author of those works; as well as specific liability for copyright infringement concerning AI generated works.

Copyright Act Consultation to Address Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.