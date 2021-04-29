I had the pleasure of speaking at an ALAI Canada meeting on April 15, 2021 to give a copyright law update for 2020-2021. The title of my talk was Copyright Potpourri. The cases canvassed were:

–York University v. Canadian Copyright Licensing Agency, 2020 FCA 77

–York University, et al. v. Canadian Copyright Licensing Agency, SCC Docket 39222

–Bell Media Inc. v. GoldTV.Biz, 2019 FC 1432

–TEKSAVVY SOLUTIONS INC. v. BELL MEDIA INC., ET AL Appeal (Copyright Act, FCA A-440-19

– Entertainment Software Assoc. v. Society Composers , 2020 FCA

–SOCAN et al. v. Entertainment Software Association, et al. SCC Docket 39418

–Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. v. White (Beast IPTV), 2021 FC 53

–Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK Ltd & Anor [2021] EWCA Civ 441

–VG Bild-Kunst v Stiftung Preußischer Kulturbesitz, ECLI:EU:C:2021:181

–SKY UK LIMITED AGAINST ALEX CHERRIE [2021]

–Capitol Records & Ors v British Telecommunications Plc & Ors [2021] EWHC 409 (Ch) (25 February 2021)

–Young Turks Recordings Ltd & Ors v British Telecommunications Plc & Ors [2021] EWHC 410 (Ch) (25 February 2021)

–TBV Productions, LLC v. Doe, 2021 FC 181

–Trimble Solutions Corporation v. Quantum Dynamics Inc., 2021 FC 63

–Druide Informatique inc. vs. Éditions Québec Amérique inc., 2020 QCCA 1197

–Patterned Concrete Mississauga Inc. v. Bomanite Toronto Ltd. 2021 FC 314

– Wiseau Studio, LLC et al. v. Harper et al . , 2020 ONSC 2504.

–Bjørnsen v. Sharpe, 2020 BCCRT 1425

– Rallysport Direct LLC v. 2424508 Ontario Ltd . , 2020 FC 794

– Biofert Manufacturing Inc. v. Agrisol Manufacturing Inc . , 2020 FC 379

–Nintendo of America Inc. v. King of Windows Home Improvements Inc., 2021 FC 291

–Lickerish, Ltd. v. airG Inc., 2020 FC 1128

–Google LLC v. Oracle America, Inc. 593 U.S. (2021)

A copy of my slides can be accessed here.

