Interviewed by Law Times, Eli Lederman shared his expert insights on the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision in Obolus Ltd v International Seniors Community Care Inc. The important contract law decision involves an awkwardly written contract with a missing "to", which the court chose to defer to the lower court instead of addressing an error in fact-finding.

