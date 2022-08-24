Commercial disputes series: You gotta have (good) faith: How to perform a unique contract duty | Torys LLP

In business relationships, contracts set out terms and responsibilities, in part, to help prevent disputes. In the era of good faith, Canadian businesses must increasingly think beyond those explicit terms and responsibilities.

In this video, Torys litigators Andrew Bernstein, Jeremy Opolsky and Rachael Saab discuss how the drafting and execution of contracts should be considered with good faith in mind.

We discuss:

How the duty of good faith differs from other contractual terms

Why good faith injects commercial uncertainty into contract relationships

The power of careful drafting in the era of good faith

Three court rulings that have determined the legal landscape

