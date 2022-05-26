Ce bulletin est destiné à toutes les entreprises faisant des affaires au Québec

Le Projet de loi 96 (« PL 96 »), la Loi sur la langue officielle et commune du Québec, le français (la "Loi") a été sanctionnée le 24 mai 2022.

The adoption of this Act redefines the rules governing the use of the French language within organizations operating in Québec. It leads to significant changes in the business practices and obligations of organizations in many areas, including labour relations, public signage, marketing and advertising, contracts and security interests, etc.

We have been closely following the evolution of the reform since it was tabled in May 2021. To help you see more clearly, the Fasken team provides you with many resources explaining the key elements of the reform. You will find in particular:

an informative guide on the main impacts of the Act,

bulletins,

an Annotated Act,

an episode of a podcast,

our answers to the most frequently asked questions on the subject.

