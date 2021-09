ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Au mois de mai 2020, la Ville lance un autre appel d'offres pour les deux lots de l'arrondissement de Ville-Marie. Une fois de plus, TMD est le plus bas soumissionnaire conforme pour ces deux lots. Ses prix sont toutefois plus de 40 % supérieurs aux estimations de la Ville.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada

How A Plaintiff Proves Breach Of Good Faith In A Commercial Contract Torkin Manes LLP In 2020, the Supreme Court of Canada in CM Callow Inc. v. Zollinger, 2020 sec 45 reinvigorated the duty of honest contractual performance, i.e. the obligation that parties to an agreement must not "lie or otherwise knowingly mislead ...

The TaxLetter: The Family Constitution Minden Gross LLP In my last Tax Letter article I discussed the wind-up of a family trust and how to ensure that you avoid specific tax traps in doing so.

Cancel Culture: Clear Language Preserves Cancellation Clause In Lending Contract Gowling WLG The recent Marshallzehr decision emphasizes the importance of careful contract drafting as the Ontario Court of Appeal upholds a cancellation clause in a lending agreement.

Landowners Take Note: 3 Month Deadline To File Landowner Transparency Report (LOTR) And Avoid Penalty Watson Goepel LLP Failure to do so could result in significant fines being levied against the corporation or other entity.

10 Tips For Canadian Companies When Environmental Regulators Call Gowling WLG Canadian companies operating in environmentally sensitive industries face a complex set of regulatory obligations that may transect federal, provincial, and municipal governments.