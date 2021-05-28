June 3, 2021

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. EDT

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. GMT

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. CET

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. CST

Live webinar

Intellectual property is just one of many considerations that businesses must factor into their growth strategies - but it should never come as an afterthought. On June 3, join our global team of IP professionals as they give you the tips and best practices for using your intangible assets strategically as you scale your business. Whether you sit in the C-suite or the legal department, this three-part installment of our ongoing Lifecylce of a Smart Idea webinar series will help you keep your IP on track and moving as you grow.

In part one, we outline how to scale your IP strategy along with your business, make the most of commercial agreements involving IP, and get your formal IP assets ready for investment or M&A due diligence audits.

Post-webinar breakout rooms

Immediately following the webinar, we invite you to join our panellists in virtual breakout rooms where you will have the opportunity to ask direct questions and participate in a discussion with other attendees. Please register for a breakout session on your registration form.

*This program is eligible for up to 45 minutes (0.75 hours) of substantive CPD credits with the LSO and LSBC, and may be eligible for up to 45 minutes (0.75 hours) of CPD/CLE credits in other jurisdictions. If you indicate that a certificate is required on your registration form, we will email you your certificate after the session.

Speakers

