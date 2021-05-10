Canadian ESG Series 2021

This webinar focused on Canadian ESG for In-House Counsel. Stephen Pike, a Toronto partner who has been advising on ESG issues for a number of years, led a panel discussion with our professionals to address evolving ESG issues facing in-house counsel in Canada including:

What ESG trends in the workplace are unique to Canada?

Why are Canadian climate change and climate risk factors becoming even more critical for in-house counsel?

How are Canadian ESG factors becoming even more impactful on the role of in-house counsel in M&A, due diligence, corporate reporting, and commercial contracts?

*This program is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO and LSBC, and may be eligible for up to 1 hour of CPD/CLE credits in other jurisdictions. If you require a certificate, please contact Shannon Wadsworth.

