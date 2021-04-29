Please note that this program will be delivered in English.



Join Blakes Partners Steven McKoen and Vivian Kung for a lively discussion with entrepreneur, venture capitalist, bestselling author and two-time Emmy-nominated business and tech visionary Leonard Brody.



Drawing on insights into past economic cycles and patterns of recovery, Leonard will explore the profound trends that are rewriting the way businesses operate — and how we work and live. How can leaders adapt to, and profit from, dynamic technological advancement to create game-changing innovation for their customers? Leonard's insight, research and thoughts on what to expect over the next two years will help you to shape how your organization can advance, with innovation at the forefront.



Leonard is the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Caravan, a joint venture with CAA and the largest sports and entertainment agency in the world, overseeing the building of new ventures for some of the world's most well-known celebrities and political leaders. Named one of the top 30 up-and-coming management thinkers in the world, he is known as "a leader of the new world order." Leonard holds an honours bachelor of arts from Queen's University and a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and is a graduate of the Private Equity Program at the Harvard Business School.



We look forward to having you join us for this informative and thought-provoking conversation.

When

Thursday, April 29, 2021

12:30 - 1:45 p.m. (EDT)

Webcast

