THE QUESTION

I accepted a job offer a few days ago, but another company I was also interviewing with just offered me a much better position. Aside from burning bridges with that first company, do I have any obligation to continue with the first company if I already accepted their job offer?

THE ANSWER

This happens more often than you might think, particularly when employees are in high demand. It is a tough situation, but if you are forthright and polite with the first company, you may avoid burning bridges.

In terms of your legal obligation, once you accept an offer, orally or in writing, you are under contract, and both your employment contract (or offer letter) and the employment standards legislation in your province or territory should be considered.

Many employment contracts require the employee to provide a certain amount of advance notice of resignation. You should offer to work out that notice period to meet your contractual obligation and to help the company while a replacement is sought. The company will most likely refuse the offer, but it will be seen as a goodwill gesture. If the company has spent any money in relocating you to take the job, that amount should be repaid.

Employment standards legislation also provides for the amount of notice of resignation an employee has to give an employer. Depending on the jurisdiction, this usually ranges from zero to two weeks in the first short while (often 30 to 90 days).

If you fail to give the notice required by contract or legislation, it is possible that the company may sue you for "wrongful resignation" but this is unlikely, as these lawsuits are almost never worth the expense.

If there is a union at your workplace, other rules may apply, and you should consult with your union representative.

Cynthia Lazar is a lawyer and workplace investigator with Taylor McCaffrey LLP in Winnipeg.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/careers/career-advice/article-if-i-accept-a-job-offer-must-i-legally-take-it-even-if-i-receive-a/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.