Canada: Key Issues
- Court considers surreptitious recording of a termination meeting as evidence of an employer's bad faith conduct.
- New Ontario court decision on the enforceability of termination clauses in employment contracts.
Canada: Court Relies on Secret Recording of Termination Meeting to Sanction Employer's Bad Faith Conduct
An Ontario court recently awarded significant damages – including $15,000 in moral damages – to an employee who had been wrongfully dismissed. In fashioning this damages award, the Court relied on a surreptitious recording of the termination meeting as evidence of the employer's bad faith conduct. » Read More
Canada: Court Finds that Saving Clause Does Not Fix an Illegal Termination Provision
In a recent decision, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice found a termination clause to be unenforceable -- despite a "saving provision" that purported to incorporate the minimum statutory requirements into the employment agreement. » Read More
