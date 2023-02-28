Law Camera Action: Field Law Talks Law

What should you look out for as an employer when creating employment contracts?

As an employer, you are responsible for creating employment contracts, so what happens when a dispute arises from the interpretation of an employment agreement? Austin Ward provides an example of how the Courts may interpret these contracts and why you should carefully review your termination clauses.

