On June 9, 2022, members of our Employment & Labour group, Andrea Raso, Catherine Repel and Debbie Preston, hosted a fast-paced, informative and interactive breakfast session on what BC employers need to know in 2022. Please see the recording of the audio, as well as the PowerPoints, below.

Workplaces across the province are transforming as British Columbians re-evaluate where, when, how, and why they work.

Employment and labour laws are similarly evolving. Recent significant changes to legislation and judge-made law are providing new entitlements and protections for employees, such as:

Additional time off

New unionization rules

Increasing scrutiny of employment contracts

So what do these new obligations mean for employers, and how can they protect their businesses?

Session topics included:

Employment contracts: how ambiguity may favour employees in court

Overview of recent changes to workplace laws in BC

Ontario's "right to disconnect": what this could mean for BC

self

Click here for the Powerpoint slides

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.