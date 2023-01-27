On January 13, 2023, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announced substantial progress towards implementing Canada's first-ever Grocery Code of Conduct. The proposed Code intends to help make Canada's food supply chain more resilient by enhancing transparency, predictability and fair dealing in the grocery industry. The implementation date for the Grocery Code of Conduct is not yet confirmed but industry-led consultations on the proposed Code will commence in the coming weeks. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is encouraging all agri-food organizations to participate in the consultations to allow the Code to benefit from the largest number and variety of businesses possible.

