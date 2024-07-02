Understanding Prompt Payment Adjudication In Construction

Brian Reid, Vasilis Pappas, Chris Petrucci and Chris Abtosway write in ReNew Canada about how the wave of prompt payment legislation sweeping across the country offers construction stakeholders adjudication, a new dispute resolution that comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. They take an in-depth look at why strategic decisions made before, during and after the adjudication process can have far-reaching implications. Pitfalls may await those navigating the intersection of adjudication, court and arbitral processes.

The full article is available in ReNew's July/August 2024 issue on pages 18-20.

