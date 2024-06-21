self

Navigating the ever-evolving construction landscape requires a proactive stance towards sustainability. As the industry continues to shift, sustainability isn't just an option—it's become a necessity for businesses to thrive. Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT, delves into the profound impact of this heightened emphasis on sustainability within the construction sector, shedding light on how it's reshaping industry practices and driving innovation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.