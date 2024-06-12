Construction Law: Fact Versus Fiction (Video)

Navigating the Nuances of Construction Law

Construction lawyers provide highly focused advice within the broader construction and infrastructure industry. Over time, these general areas have expanded to include specific rules, protocols and nuances that require a particular legal skillset.

Construction lawyers not only play a crucial role in any potential litigation, but also provide tremendous value at the earliest point of a construction and infrastructure project, from procurement all the way to completion. They have a keen awareness of a wide array of legal issues and can work to mitigate any potential risks that may arise in the lifespan of a particular project.

Leveraging their focus and deep understanding of the construction and infrastructure sectors, they approach projects with a very specific focus, providing tailored insights that facilitate optimal business decision-making.

Listen to Nora and Edward in the video below on the "facts versus fiction" of when a construction lawyer may be needed.

