On May 28, 2024, our Infrastructure, Construction & Procurement group hosted a webinar "How to Enforce and Defend Builders Lien Claims: What Contractors and Owners Need to Know". Speakers included Dan W. Melnick, Denny Chung and Kim Do.

As builders liens can have a critical impact on the financing of construction projects and affect every party in the chain, it pays to know how to use and deal with a lien claim effectively.

During the webinar, our lawyers covered what contractors and project owners need to know about builders liens, including:

The Claim of Lien: what a lien is, what it does, and why it matters. The Lienable Interest: how much you can lien for and the land that you can place a lien on. Time Limits For Filing a Lien: how to determine when you must file a lien by. The Holdback and Trust Monies Under The Act: what the holdback account is for and the trust requirements for Owners and Contractors under the Builders Lien Act. Lien Enforcement, Discharge of Liens, and Compliance with the Builders Lien Act: how to prosecute or defend a lien claim, the mechanisms by which claims of liens can be removed from title, and why it is critical that you comply with the Builders Lien Act.

