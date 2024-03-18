ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Join us in "Careers in Construction Law: From Private Practice to In-House Counsel" where Katie McGurk, Associate, joins Barbara Capes, General Counsel at Kiewit Canada Inc., and Caitlin Steven, Legal Counsel & Contracts Manager at Chandos Construction, for a discussion on working as in-house counsel in the construction industry. In this International Women's Day episode, Katie, Barbara and Caitlin discuss the transition from private practice to working in-house, and how we can entice more female lawyers to pursue careers in construction law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.