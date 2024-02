ARTICLE

Clock's Ticking – 3 Gill Homes Inc. v. 5009796 Ontario Inc. (Kassar Homes), 'Time Is Of The Essence' Clauses And "Harsh" Outcomes Singleton Urquhart Reynolds Vogel LLP The APS at issue was scheduled to close on August 31, 2021, but experienced construction delays which prevented the closing as set out in the terms of the APS.

Purchasing Residential Properties Under The Rent-To-Own Process: A Concept Gaining Momentum In The Current Ominous Real Estate Market Sorbara Law For many Canadians, owning a home is a dream. However, over the past few years, this has proven to be difficult to attain due to the rocky and inconsistent real estate market sphere.

Can A Municipality Constrain My Development Through Site Plan Approval? Gowling WLG More and more, municipalities are attempting to impose conditions at the site plan approval stage that are well outside of their lawful jurisdiction to require.

Sellers Liable For Deficiencies Due To Rectification Of Agreement Of Purchase And Sale (Melo V. Hiebert) Gardiner Roberts LLP The legal doctrine of rectification is a remedy that may be available to correct errors in an agreement to give effect to the true intentions of the parties.

Specific Performance Ordered In Cottage Purchase Dispute (Coffey v. High) Gardiner Roberts LLP In cases where a seller has breached an agreement to transfer title to a property, a buyer may seek an order requiring that the transaction be completed, known as specific performance, rather than merely suing for damages.