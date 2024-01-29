ARTICLE

Canada: Episode 38: Adjudicating The Future: Trends And Insights In Construction Dispute Resolutions In 2023 (Where We Are And Where We Are Going)

Join us in "Adjudicating the Future" where we dissect the intricacies of construction adjudications through the lens of the recent ODACC annual reports. Lena Wang, Partner, and Amir Ghoreshi, Associate, review and discuss the statistics, trends, and key takeaways from the recent ODACC annual reports against the backdrop of an increase in popularity of Construction Act adjudications and recent noteworthy court decisions that are shaping the adjudication landscape. This podcast is intended to provide listeners a well-rounded perspective on the industry's evolution.

