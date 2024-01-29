Canada:
Episode 38: Adjudicating The Future: Trends And Insights In Construction Dispute Resolutions In 2023 (Where We Are And Where We Are Going)
29 January 2024
Glaholt Bowles
Join us in "Adjudicating the Future" where we dissect
the intricacies of construction adjudications through the lens of
the recent ODACC annual reports. Lena Wang, Partner, and Amir
Ghoreshi, Associate, review and discuss the statistics, trends, and
key takeaways from the recent ODACC annual reports against the
backdrop of an increase in popularity of Construction Act
adjudications and recent noteworthy court decisions that are
shaping the adjudication landscape. This podcast is intended to
provide listeners a well-rounded perspective on the industry's
evolution.
To view the podcast please click here.
